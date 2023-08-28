Report: Texans to release LB Christian Kirksey

The Texans are releasing veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Kirksey missed all of training camp with a strained hamstring.

His release will save the team $5.2 million.

The Texans have Denzel Perryman at middle linebacker after he signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.6 million this offseason. Perryman made the Pro Bowl with the Raiders in 2021.

Kirksey spent two seasons with the Texans and played 30 games with 29 starts. He totaled 217 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed.

He was in Cleveland for six seasons after the Browns made him a third-round pick and with the Packers in 2020.