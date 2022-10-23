Report: Texans receiving trade calls for receiver Brandin Cooks

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has garnered interest from several teams as one of several elite wide receivers that may be moved ahead of the November 1st trade deadline. He is Houston’s second-leading receiver this season behind second-year wideout Nico Collins.

Check out Rapoport’s Tweet that broke the news below:

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— #Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— #Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be deal, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2022

Cooks has been considered a top-tier deep threat for the better part of a decade in the NFL after stints with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams saw him rise to stardom. Now 29 years old, Cooks is a veteran at the position and would be a nice addition for any team looking to add a speedy pass-catcher to their offensive repertoire.

The Texans are in no position to horde veteran talent at this juncture, as their 1-3-1 record is reflective of a team that has next to no shot to compete at a high level in 2022. They would be wise to deal for as many draft picks as possible for next season’s impending rebuild, and focus their efforts on developing some of the younger talents on their roster.

His cap number would be the only drawback to any potential trade, as the team would eat a significant amount of dead money due to the bonuses they awarded him at signing. This number is likely to exceed the five-million-dollar mark, though with some crafty negotiation they might be able to get his suitor to take on some of the cost for decreased compensation.

While fans would hate to see Cooks leave Houston in the midst of serious struggles this season, surely his contributions would be better utilized elsewhere. As one of football’s most exciting wideouts, Cooks has the potential to be a key part of the offense of a legitimate contender and may net the team valuable assets that could help them for years to come.

