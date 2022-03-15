Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson personally reached out to the Falcons

There is definitely interest between Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and an NFC South club. Aside from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the answer to be determined is which of the other three.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Watson has personally reached out to the Atlanta Falcons, who have similarly shown interest in the the three-time Pro Bowler.

When Watson was a ball boy with the Falcons, he immersed himself in the organization beyond simply collecting footballs at practice and games.

“I did everything,” Watson told reporters on Oct. 2, 2019. “I did the equipment, washed the laundry, I threw to all the receivers, threw with Matt Ryan, watched him throw, did some of the water stuff, helped Arthur Blank out. I did pretty much everything. I was there for four years and kind of got the whole experience. It was awesome to be able to watch everything, watch the walk-throughs, watch the practices and learn.”

Watson originally is from the Atlanta area having played his high school ball for Gainesville.

The Carolina Panthers offer a similar homecoming for Watson given their proximity to Watson’s alma mater of Clemson — not to mention their proximity to the Atlanta area. Owner David Tepper and coach Matt Rhule met with Watson virtually on Monday, as did the New Orleans Saints with general manager Mickey Loomis and new coach Dennis Allen.