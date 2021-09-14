Report: Texans to poach DT Jaleel Johnson from Saints practice squad

The New Orleans Saints practice squad lost defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson to the last team he played for — the Houston Texans, who plan to sign Johnson to their 53-man roster after releasing him a few weeks ago. Johnson’s return was first reported by Houston beat reporter Aaron Wilson, who quotes Johnson as saying, “It was tough regardless of being on the practice squad versus the 53 man roster, the Saints are a great organization. Being around this culture, it was fun. Ultimately it came down to knowing the Texans’ system.”

Another factor is the opportunity to suit up on game days. The Texans are more short-handed at the position than New Orleans, where Johnson was buried on the practice squad along with Jalyn Holmes and rookie Josiah Bronson. The 53-man roster recently re-signed Montravius Adams, adding him to a rotation featuring Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle, and Albert Huggins. With David Onyemata returning from suspension after Week 7, there’s not much room for Johnson now or in the future.

What’s going to be interesting is what the Saints do next. Right now, they have filled 52 of their 53 roster spots after re-signing Adams and adding cornerback Bradley Roby. And of the 16 spaces available on their practice squad, only 14 are occupied with Johnson reverting to Houston. The Saints can add some new players to the mix without cutting anyone, so keep an eye out for Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire.

