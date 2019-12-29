Report: Texans plan to sit several starters, including Deshaun Watson

When Texans coach Bill O’Brien was asked earlier this week about resting starters, he said, “Anytime we take the field, based on what we’re all about, we’re about trying to win.”

While the Texans will try to win Sunday, they will try to win with several backups on the field.

Houston plans to rest multiple starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, cornerback Bradley Roby and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Backup quarterback A.J. McCarron is expected to make his first start since 2015 when he stepped in for Andy Dalton for three games in Cincinnati.

Houston has a chance to move up to the third seed only if Kansas City loses to the Chargers. But the Texans have no chance of a first-round bye, so either way, Houston will play in the wild-card round next weekend.

The news of the Texans’ decision to sit key starters in preparation for the postseason will come as welcome news to the Titans, who will clinch a postseason berth with a win. It is not good news for the Steelers and Raiders, who need Tennessee to lose.