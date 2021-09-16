Report: Texans placing Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve
The Texans will be without one of their linebackers for at least three weeks.
Per Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, Houston is placing Kevin Pierre-Louis on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
Pierre-Louis missed two days of practice last week and didn’t play in the Texans’ season-opening victory over Jacksonville. He did not practice on Wednesday either. Pierre-Louis also missed time in the preseason due to a concussion.
He signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March after appearing in 13 games with 11 starts for Washington in 2020. Pierre-Louis entered the league in 2014 as a Seahawks fourth-round pick and has also spent time with the Chiefs, Jets, and Bears.
Offensive tackle Charlie Heck, currently on the COVID-19 list, appears likely to take Pierre-Louis’ spot on the active roster. Head coach David Culley mentioned he’s expecting Heck to return to practice on Thursday.
