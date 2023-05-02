Report: Texans have over $100M total rookie allocation for signing 2023 draft class

The Houston Texans won’t have any problem getting their draft class signed to the roster.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the NFLPA sent a memo to agents Tuesday sharing a list of all 32 teams’ respective total rookie allocation. The Texans led the way with a figure of $105,910,734.

The Seattle Seahawks were second with $90,369,206.

Much of a team’s allocation has to do with where some of their selections were made. Houston picking Nos. 2-3 overall was a huge factor, as was the Seahawks having the Nos. 5 and 20 overall picks.

How total rookie allocation is decided is decided is by a team’s proportional share of the “total rookie compensation pool,” which is based on the number, round, and position of a team’s picks in the draft along with their undrafted rookies.

Over The Cap breaks down the total rookie allocation thoroughly here.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire