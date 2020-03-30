The Texans traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil before negotiating a new deal. After giving up two first-round draft picks and a second-rounder to get Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills from the Dolphins, the Texans now are backed into a corner.

They have to do what it takes to get Tunsil signed to a long-term deal.

It’s expected to take making Tunsil the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans’ initial offer averaged $18.5 million per year. Tunsil’s counteroffer is “significantly higher,” per Wilson.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson signed a four-year, $72 million extension in November, with his $18 million per year average leading all offensive linemen. Johnson received $55.8 million in guarantees.

Tunsil, who is under contract for this season at $10.35 million, is seeking a deal averaging more than $20 million per season, according to Wilson.

The Texans have roughly $35 million in cap space, the second-most in the league behind only the Browns, according to overthecap.com.

Report: Texans offered Laremy Tunsil $18.5 million per year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk