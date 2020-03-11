Report: Texans not expected to re-sign Jahleel Addae

The Texans won’t be re-signing cornerback Johnathan Joseph ahead of free agency and Joseph reportedly won’t be the only member of the secondary to hit the open market.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team is not expected to re-sign safety Jahleel Addae. Addae signed a one-year deal with the team last May.

Addae started three regular season games and the team’s playoff win over the Bills, but missed the divisional round loss to Kansas City because of a knee injury. He had 45 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season and two tackles against Buffalo.

Wilson also has word on a handful of players the Texans would like back. Running back/special teamer Taiwan Jones joins linebackers Tyrell Adams, Dylan Cole and Barkevious Mingo on that list.

