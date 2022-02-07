Report: Texans moving toward naming Lovie Smith their head coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lovie Smith
    Lovie Smith
    American football player and coach
  • Hines Ward
    Hines Ward
    American football player, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Brian Flores
    Brian Flores
    American football coach
  • David Culley
    David Culley
    American football player and coach
  • Josh McCown
    Josh McCown
    American football player

The Texans announced Monday morning they have had “additional discussions” with Lovie Smith about the head coaching job. It’s gotten even more serious than that.

The Texans are moving toward naming Smith their head coach, NFL Media reports.

Josh McCown and Brian Flores were the remaining candidates on the list to replace David Culley as head coach. But Flores is suing the league, and Flores’ suit makes McCown an unviable candidate since he has no previous coaching experience at the college or pro level.

Smith, 63, served as the defensive coordinator under Culley with Houston last season. He was the head coach at Chicago for nine years and Tampa Bay for two, going 92-90, including 3-3 in the playoffs. Smith also spent five seasons as the head coach at Illinois.

The Texans informed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon over the weekend that the team was going a different direction. Houston also interviewed Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Florida Atlantic receivers coach Hines Ward.

The Texans seek the fifth head coach in team history after Dom Capers, Gary Kubiak, Bill O’Brien and Culley.

Report: Texans moving toward naming Lovie Smith their head coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories