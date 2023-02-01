Report: Texans looking at Cory Undlin as defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans found their sixth full-time coach in team history with DeMeco Ryans. Now, the Texans are looking to build his staff.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are looking at current San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin to be Ryans’ defensive coordinator.

Undlin has defensive coordinator experience as well. In 2020, Undlin was the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in coach Matt Patricia’s final season with the team. Detroit finished last in points allowed and total defense.

Before the 49ers, Ryans had experience with Undlin going back to the 2015 Philadelphia Eagles. Ryans was playing his final year in the NFL at linebacker while Undlin was beginning his first season as a defensive backs coach.

