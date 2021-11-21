Report: Texans DE Jordan Jenkins tore PCL in 22-13 win over the Titans

The Houston Texans sustained another hit to their defensive line.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, defensive end Jordan Jenkins tore his posterior cruciate ligament in the 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium. Jenkins is not believed to have torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

As Jenkins heals, he would have to go on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of three weeks.

Jenkins provided the Texans with one tackle. The former New York Jets 2016 third-round pick has generated 16 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and 1.5 sack through seven games.