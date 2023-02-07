Report: Texans interview Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson

The Houston Texans are looking to the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff for an assistant to join coach DeMeco Ryans’ new staff.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have interviewed Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for a senior offensive assistant position on their staff.

Johnson started his coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity coaching fellowship. 2017 was also the first year Ryans got into coaching as San Francisco’s defensive quality control coach under rookie coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 2011 undrafted free agent from Texas A&M had the same fellowship with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, and then became the Colts’ offensive quality control coach from 2020-21.

When Kevin O’Connell took over as the Vikings’ coach in 2022, Johnson found his way as assistant quarterbacks coach alongside quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara.

