Report: Texans to interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell

The Houston Texans are continuing their coaching search, and are taking a look at another young coordinator.

According to Albert Breer from Sports Illustrated, the Texans have requested an interview for Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who has been with the Rams since 2020. O’Connell currently has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos Thursday and then the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Prior to working for the Rams, O’Connell, 36, was with Washington from 2017-19 primarily as the team’s quarterbacks coach. In 2018, he took on the role of passing game coordinator, and then was the offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2015, O’Connell was the quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns. In 2016, he oversaw special projects for the San Francisco 49ers.

O’Connell is technically a former New England Patriots quarterback as they drafted him in the third round in 2008 from San Diego State, which provides an interesting connection to general manager Nick Caserio, who was in his first season as director of player personnel with New England.

The Rams finished 2021 ninth in yards (6,325) and tied for seventh in points (460). The Rams also beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC wild-card to advance to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional at Raymond James Stadium.

During last year’s coaching search, the Texans had interest in then-Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. However, Staley ended up taking the job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Texans recently completed an interview with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.