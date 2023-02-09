Report: Texans to interview Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke for defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans continue with their due diligence to find the defensive lieutenant under rookie coach DeMeco Ryans.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are set to interview Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke for their defensive coordinator opening.

Burke doesn’t have coaching experience with Ryans, but he does have familiarity with the system. Before taking the Cardinals position, Burke was the “game management coach” for the New York Jets under first-year coach Robert Saleh in 2021. The Jets finished 4-13 that season.

The former Dartmouth safety coached defensive end J.J. Watt, a Texans legend, in his final NFL season.

