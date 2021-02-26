Report: Texans intend to keep RB David Johnson

The Houston Texans got rid of one Johnson at running back, but they may be keeping the other for the 2021 season.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans want to keep running back David Johnson, even though he will count $8.5 million against the team’s salary cap in 2021. The former 2016 All-Pro carried 147 times for 691 yards and six touchdowns and caught 33 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games, the second-fewest of his career.

If the Texans were to keep Johnson, they would need to find a way to lower his salary cap hit. Johnson is still under contract with Houston through 2021. It would cost the club $2.1 million in dead money to cut him before or after June 1. A trade would get Houston out of his contract, but Bill O’Brien is Alabama’s offensive coordinator, not an NFL general manager anywhere.

Texans would like to retain running back David Johnson, if possible, according to sources. He's due a $7.95 million base salary in 2021 with $2.1 million of it guaranteed. Team would want to lower his salary cap figure of $8.512 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 26, 2021

Johnson, a former Arizona Cardinals 2015 third-round pick, will turn 30 years old on Dec. 16.