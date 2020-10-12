Report: Texans ILB Benardrick McKinney done for the season with a shoulder injury
The Texans inside linebacker corps has taken a hit to its leadership and on-field ability. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Pro Bowl inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney will undergo shoulder surgery, which will knock him out for the rest of 2020. The former 2015 second-round pick from Mississippi State was unavailable for the Texans’ 30-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 5 at NRG Stadium. McKinney was given the questionable designation on the Friday before the AFC South showdown but was unable to play after being a game-time decision.