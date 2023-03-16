Report: Texans hosting LB Denzel Perryman for two-day visit

The Houston Texans are performing their due diligence as it pertains to a free agent linebacker acquisition.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are in the middle of a two-day visit with former Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman.

The Texans coaching staff has already talked with Perryman, and he conducted a physical late Thursday afternoon.

The former 2015 second-round pick will be available to start offseason workouts next month when the Texans are allowed to begin the program on April 3 — pending Perryman gets the medical clearance on March 17. A torn labrum limited Perryman to 12 games last season.

Perryman’s best season with the Raiders came in 2021 when he logged 154 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups through 15 games, all of which he started.

