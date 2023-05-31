Report: Texans to host Dolphins for joint practices before second preseason game

The NFL announced their regular-season schedule a few weeks back, as the Miami Dolphins found out the dates and times of their matchups for the 2023 season, their second under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Miami also had their preseason opponents announced that night, but dates and times for those contests weren’t reported until a week later.

With the preseason games, there are typically joint practices with at least one or two teams, so coaches can have more control over the work that their units put in true competition.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe previously reported that the Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will conduct joint practices on August 8-9 at Miami’s Baptist Health Training Complex prior to their August 11 matchup.

Now, we have dates for another set of joint practices, as Wolfe reported that the Houston Texans will host the Dolphins on August 16-17 before they meet in the second preseason game.

Texans will host Dolphins for joint practices August 16-17 in Houston before preseason game #2, source confirms. @MarkBermanFox26 1st Rookie QB CJ Stroud & WR Tank Dell get multi-day work vs Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland & Dolphins DBs + Laremy Tunsil/Miami reunion. pic.twitter.com/dCyd8LI8Cg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 30, 2023

Miami and Houston have faced each other in each of the last two regular seasons with the Dolphins winning both contests. This time, McDaniel and company will get a chance to practice against first-round pick C.J. Stroud, as he’s expected to start for the Texans this season.

