The Texans cut Duke Johnson on Friday. They want to keep David Johnson.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans and Johnson have mutual interest in the running back’s return. Johnson is under contract, but the team wants him to take a paycut.

Johnson, 29, has a salary cap number of $8.812 million, sixth-highest in the NFL via spotrac.com. He has $2.1 million of his $7.95 million base salary guaranteed.

The Texans acquired Johnson as part of the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

Johnson missed one game on the COVID-19 reserve list and three more on injured reserve with a concussion. He finished with 691 yards and six touchdowns rushing, with 314 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Johnson has only one 1,000-yard rushing season in his six-year career, but 2020 marked his fourth season with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

He said at the conclusion of the season that he “definitely” wanted to remain with the Texans, but, of course, the team now has a new G.M., a new coach and the starting quarterback wants out.

Report: Texans hope to keep David Johnson on reduced salary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk