Report: Texans hiring Tim Berbenich as tight ends coach

The Texans are hiring Tim Berbenich to coach the team’s tight ends, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.

Berbenich spent last season as the Raiders’ running backs coach. He was with the Raiders for four seasons, the first three as offensive quality control.

Berbenich also coached under Jon Gruden in Tampa.

He began his NFL career with the Jets in 2003 before going to the Bucs in 2006. He was offensive quality control, assistant running backs coach and assistant receivers coach while there.

Berbenich was with the Colts for five seasons, including spending 2015 as a defensive assistant.

