Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has reportedly filled a key position on his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator. Burke interviewed with the team this week.

Burke has previous experience as a coordinator with the Dolphins during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He was the defensive line coach for the Cardinals last season and a game management coach for the Jets in 2021. He’s also served as an assistant coach with the Eagles, Bengals, Lions, and Titans since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2004.

The Texans have also been interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and that hire will be a significant one given Ryans’ defensive background.

