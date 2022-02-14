The Texans are hiring Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire as their new defensive line coach, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports. Cesaire replaces Bobby King on Lovie Smith’s new staff.

Cesaire, 41, has spent the past two seasons with the Bills working with defensive line coach Eric Washington and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. He was the defensive line coach at the University of San Diego for five seasons before joining the Bills in 2020.

Cesaire spent his entire nine-year playing career with the Chargers, a solid run for an undrafted free agent from Southern Connecticut State.

He retired after the 2012 season.

Report: Texans hire Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk