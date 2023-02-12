Report: Texans to hire Colts’ Chris Strausser as OL coach, drop George Warhop

The Houston Texans aren’t looking too far for a new offensive line coach.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are moving on from current offensive line coach George Warhop, who was with the team for one season as the OL coach under Lovie Smith.

The Texans are reportedly targeting Indianapolis Colts offensive line coach to take the same job. Strausser has been with the Colts since 2019.

The Colts hired Strausser in 2019 when then-coach Frank Reich reached out to him despite having no formal introduction. The move worked until 2022 as the Colts gave up the fourth-fewest sacks from 2019-21, and guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly both earned Pro Bowl selections in 2021.

