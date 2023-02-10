Report: Texans hire Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans found their new defensive lieutenant under rookie coach DeMeco Ryans.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans are hiring Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke as their new defensive coordinator.

Burke has no connection to Ryans through work history, but they have some philosophical crossover. In 2021, Burke was the “game management coach” for the New York Jets in the first year with Robert Saleh, who was the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-20, the first four of Ryans’ six seasons with the team.

The former Cardinals position coach also coached former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt in his final year in the NFL with Arizona.

