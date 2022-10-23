Report: Texans have gotten calls on Brandin Cooks

The trade deadline is a little more than a week away and teams have reportedly been looking into wide receiver Brandin Cooks‘ availability.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans have received multiple calls about Cooks. He has a team-high 24 catches this season.

The veteran wideout signed a two-year extension through the 2024 season this offseason, but has been a frequent subject of trade rumors over the last couple of years. That’s not all that surprising given Cooks’ past movement around the league.

Cooks has been traded three times over the course of his career. He went from the Saints to the Patriots in 2017 and from the Patriots to the Rams the next season. He spent two years in L.A. before the Texans traded for him in April 2020.

The Texans fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby this week, but there’s been no word about their willingness to shake up their roster ahead of November 1. A loss to the Raiders on Sunday would drop them to 1-4-1 and could help push them toward moving veterans for future assets.

