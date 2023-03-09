Report: Texans G Kenyon Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery

Kenyon Green had an offseason procedure but it should not affect his participation in the heart of the Houston Texans’ offseason workouts.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the former 2022 first-round guard had arthroscopic knee surgery after the conclusion of the 3-13-1 campaign and is expected to be back for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts starting April 3.

“I’m going to use this offseason to get my body right and have a full offseason,” Green said at the end of the season. “I’m going to talk to my agent and staff and get a good plan and get all the potential and all the time and all of the work I can to get better this offseason.”

Green also had a procedure last offseason to clean up his meniscus.

The Humble Atascocita High School product started 14 of his 15 games played last season.

The Texas A&M product is going through his rehab at NRG Stadium.

