Report: Texans fire assistant coach John Pagano

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said after his team’s postseason-ending loss last weekend that he expects defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel to return. But there are some changes coming to the defensive staff.

Texans outside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant John Pagano has been fired, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Pagano, the younger brother of Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, spent the last two seasons in Houston after previously serving as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator. He’s also been defensive coordinator of the Chargers.

The report also says that, despite O’Brien’s expectations, Crennel is considering retiring rather than returning for the 2020 season. If Crennel does retire, Texans defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is considered a top in-house candidate to become the Texans’ defensive coordinator.