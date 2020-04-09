Report: Texans trading for Rams WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are finalizing a deal to acquire Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

The Texans are sending a second-round draft pick to Los Angeles in exchange for Cooks and a future fourth-round pick, according to the report.

DeAndre Hopkins’ replacement

The Texans were in need of help at the position after trading All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in March.

Cooks’ arrival will soften the blow of the much-criticized Hopkins trade, which saw head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien receive a second-round pick and oft-injured running back David Johnson in return.

The Texans appear to have their replacement for the departed DeAndre Hopkins. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Another stop for Cooks

Cooks, 26, has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in four of his six NFL seasons, including an 80-catch, 1,204-yard effort two seasons ago during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl.

His production fell off along with the rest of the Rams offense last season, which saw him tally 42 catches for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

The trade marks the fourth stop in five seasons for Cooks, who has played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and the Rams since 2016. He’ll provide a downfield threat for quarterback DeShaun Watson, presumably lining up opposite of Will Fuller.

He’ll round out a receiving corps that also includes Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills.

