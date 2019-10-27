Report: Texans fear J.J. Watt has season-ending torn pectoral

The Texans earned a big win today against the Raiders, but it may have come at a major cost.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt left the game, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported shortly after the game ended that the Texans fear Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle that would end his season.

That would be devastating for the Texans and for Watt, who is one of the best players in NFL history but also missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with serious injuries.

The Texans will be battling for a playoff berth down the stretch, and they may be doing it without one of their best players.