Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said on Wednesday that the team is almost certainly going to stay put and make a selection with the third overall pick on Thursday night.

Caserio offered less of a guarantee when it came to the 13th overall selection. Caserio said that he’s talked to teams about trading up or down from that pick, which the Texans acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is looking at trades up the board as the start of the first round draws closer on Thursday. Schefter reports that the Texans are exploring a move back into the top 10 if the player they want is available.

There’s no word on how far back up the board the Texans would be willing to move or what player they may be eyeing, but we’ve heard plenty of chatter about teams wanting to move down and the state of Houston’s roster keeps almost every position in play heading into the first round.

Report: Texans exploring trade up from No. 13 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk