Report: Texans expected to pursue Patriots' Nick Caserio for GM job originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Is a Bill O'Brien-Nick Caserio reunion in the works?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After parting ways with general manager Brian Gaine on Friday, the Texans will pursue the Patriots' director of player personnel to take his place per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That is, of course, if the Patriots give them permission to do so.

One name to watch for the #Texans GM opening: #Patriots de facto GM Nick Caserio. Houston put in for him last time and is expected to do so again, per me and @TomPelissero. We'll see if the Texans get permission. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2019

It wouldn't be the Texans' first time attempting to court Caserio for the GM job. They gave it a shot before hiring Gaine a year-and-a-half ago, but the Patriots denied permission.

Caserio has been in the Patriots organization since 2001 and been the team's director of player personnel since 2008. He interviewed for the Dolphins' GM position back in 2014, but ultimately decided to stay in New England.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.