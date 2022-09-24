Report: Texans to elevate TE Jordan Akins to active roster against the Bears
Welcome back, Jordan Akins.
According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Houston Texans are elevating their former 2018 third-round tight end from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of their Week 3 tilt with the Chicago Bears.
The Texans are experiencing availability issues at tight end given second-year Brevin Jordan is out with an ankle injury. Pharaoh Brown is questionable with a shoulder injury, although he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.
Akins caught 24 passes for 214 yards through 13 games for Houston last season, three games of which he started. Akins was not re-signed by Houston in the 2022 offseason and spent the offseason and training camp with the New York Giants.
