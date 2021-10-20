Report: Texans and Dolphins in ‘serious negotiations’ for Deshaun Watson trade

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be nearing an agreement that sends three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle (subscription), the Texans and the Dolphins are working to get a trade finished this week. The ultimate deadline is the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 2.

Even though the NFL trading deadline isn’t until Nov. 2, a deal could go down this week, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

General manager Nick Caserio has been adamant that the club received three first-round pick and two second-round picks for Watson. While the reigning NFL passing champion would no doubt wave his no-trade clause to go to Miami, one of his preferred destinations, teams have trepidation about acquiring a player with pending litigation. Watson is the defendant in a lawsuit wherein 22 women alleged sexual assault, and the NFL’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

According to Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790, a third team involved in a separate potential trade with Houston is holding up the deal.

The Texans and Dolphins meet each other Nov. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.