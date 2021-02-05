The Houston Texans have dismissed three members of their football operations staff, including director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Krajcovic had spent 15 years with the Texans in total with the last year in his current role managing the team’s salary cap. Previously he had been football administration coordinator (2015-19), football administration analyst (2008-14), a football administration intern (2007) and spent one year as a football operations intern (2006).

In addition to Krajcovic, the Texans have also let go equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff and well as Doug West, who was the team’s director of practice facility development and special projects.

Parson spent 13 years with the franchise with the last six in the head equipment role. He was the assistant equipment manager the prior seven seasons.

West spent 14 years with the Texans with 2020 being his second season in his role as director of practice facility development and special projects. He had previously been the team’s vice president of football operations for five years.

Report: Texans dismiss three, including director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic originally appeared on Pro Football Talk