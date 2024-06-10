Report: Texans director of team development Dylan Thompson hired by Commanders

Dylan Thompson is getting his shot elsewhere.

Thompson, who spent the past three seasons as the Houston Texans director of team development, has been hired by the Washington Commanders for a similar role, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson.

Thompson has been regarded for his work ethic, passion and attentiveness with players since being hired by Houston. The South Carolina native was influential in Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud’s progression and maturation from rookie to rising star.

“Dylan is one of the best human beings that I’ve ever met in my life,” Stroud said of Thompson earlier this offseason. “There’s a ton of people, great people in this organization, but DT has been the main person.

“You talk about a brother like to somebody who loves you no matter what happens on that field, you can feel that. I just appreciate that and now he’s going to be mad at me, but, man, he’s a great person, and really one of the reasons why I feel like we were very successful this year.”

Thompson, 32, joined the Texans in 2021 under then-executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. He was known for developing player’s characteristics as they transitioned from college to the pros.

Before joining the Texans, Thompson served as the director of player development at Charleston Southern following stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

A two-year starter at South Carolina, Thompson led the SEC with 3,574 passing yards, and totaled 26 touchdowns in his senior season. For his career, he threw for 5,401 yards, 40 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

“There is no Will Anderson without Dylan Thompson” Listen to Will Anderson discuss how director of team development Dylan Thompson, who is now leaving for the Washington Commanders, elevated C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and the entire 2023 rookie class off the field #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/y5Ki4RUGI4 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) June 10, 2024

“There is no Will Anderson without Dylan Thompson,” defensive end Will Anderson recently told Texans Wire’s John Crumpler.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire