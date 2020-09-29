Report: Texans decline to sign Earl Thomas after talks with Pro Bowl safety

The Houston Texans have declined to sign free-agent safety Earl Thomas, The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reports.

The Texans had been in talks with the seven-time Pro Bowl safety and were expected to sign him, but ultimately decided against adding him to their roster. Thomas hasn’t played since the Baltimore Ravens released him in August, citing conduct detrimental to the team after he punched well-liked Ravens veteran Chuck Clark during training camp.

Thomas still jobless after ugly departure from Ravens

Thomas made the Pro Bowl after his only season in Baltimore in 2019. But his departure marked the second time he’s left a team amid a strained relationship. The last game Thomas played for the Seahawks, he was glimpsed flipping off the the Seattle sideline while being carted off the field with a season-ending leg injury.

Thomas’ reputation is a problem

Thomas made six Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl in Seattle, but left on bad terms as a free agent in 2019. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson broke down on Monday a legacy of issues Thomas developed with the Seahawks and Ravens that prompted both teams to ultimately decide that his talent wasn’t enough to offset his baggage.

Those concerns include a reputation for freelancing too much on the field, problems with chemistry in the locker room and trust issues away from the team that boiled over in Baltimore.

Robinson reports that those concerns played a role the Dallas Cowboys declining to pursue Thomas despite a glaring need in the secondary and a history of signing players with less-than-sterling reputations.

Thomas, 31, is on the downside of a career that has been beset with injuries in recent seasons. He also remains one of the game’s premier talents at his position. But for now, teams aren’t willing to overlook the downside risks that come with securing that talent.

