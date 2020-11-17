Report: Texans cutting DeAndre Carter

C.J. Prosise returned kickoffs for the Texans on Sunday, and Will Fuller had a punt return as the team reduced DeAndre Carter‘s role.

Carter played only four special teams snaps.

A day later, he is out of a job.

The Texans are cutting Carter, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The team announced it was activating defensive end Nate Orchard off the exempt/commissioner’s permission list after Orchard cleared all COVID-19 protocols and passed a physical.

The Texans claimed him off waivers from Washington on Nov. 9.

Orchard, 27, was a second-round choice of the Browns in 2015. He also has spent time with the Bills, Chiefs, Seahawks and Dolphins. He signed with Washington last November, playing five games in 2019 and three games this season.

Orchard has 85 career tackles and six sacks.

