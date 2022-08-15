Report: Texans to cut DE Jordan Jenkins

The Houston Texans are moving on from defensive end Jordan Jenkins.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing the former New York Jets 2016 third-round pick. The move is helpful to Jenkins as it provides for an opportunity to make another team’s roster.

Despite being on the physically unable to perform list with a strained calf, Jenkins has been improving.

The Texans signed Jenkins to a two-year, $6 million contract in 2021 free agency. The former Georgia Bulldog provided Houston with 20 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks through 11 games last season.

Jenkins was recovering from a torn labrum in the 2021 offseason. In Week 11 at the Tennessee Titans, Jenkins tore his PCL but managed to finish out the rest of the season.

