Report: Texans cut $34M cornerback Aaron Colvin after he gave up critical catch to Ted Ginn

Monday’s 30-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints was a heartbreaker for the Houston Texans.

For cornerback Aaron Colvin, it appears to have cost him his job.

The Texans released Colvin on Tuesday, according to ESPN and NFL Network, less than 24 hours after the Texans gave up 370 passing yards to Drew Brees and allowed the Saints to march downfield with 37 seconds remaining to set up Wil Lutz’s game-winning 58-yard field goal. He was a backup cornerback with Houston.

Aaron Colvin lost his job after a rough night against the Saints.

Colvin gave up critical late-game reception

The Texans drew widespread criticism for the final play before Lutz’s field goal that saw their secondary line up in soft coverage, allowing Saints receiver Ted Ginn to run free underneath the coverage to gain the 9 yards needed to set up the field goal.

I want to be sure I get the picture accurate. Here is the #Texans’ corner alignment on the play that gave up the yardage which allowed the field goal. Ted Ginn is in the slot. Why the corners aren’t in press with the safeties over the top, I’m not sure. pic.twitter.com/ktz2rI66bc — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 10, 2019

Ginn was lined up in the slot to the right of the formation in the image above. Colvin is the man in coverage lined up at the 41-yard line across from Ginn. It’s unclear if Colvin was instructed to line up that deep or made a mistake on the play.







#Texans released CB Aaron Colvin, per @AdamSchefter. Colvin had the “off” coverage on WR Ted Ginn, ultimately resulting in the surrendered yardage helping a game-winning #Saints field goal. Texans’ Bill O’Brien said the coverage was called by the staff. But Colvin pays the price. pic.twitter.com/sdlebYjmvU — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 11, 2019

Had a tough game all night

Regardless, according to NFL research, he had a rough night overall and was responsible for allowing 117 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Colvin allowed 8 receptions for 117 yards and a TD in coverage on 9 targets last night per @PFF



155.8 passer rating https://t.co/40DICUOVoY — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 11, 2019

Colvin still owed guaranteed money

Colvin signed a free-agent deal with the Texans in 2018 worth $34 million with $18 million guaranteed.

He was due $7.5 million in salary this season — the second year of his contract — which NFL Network reports was included in the guaranteed money.

