Report: Texans to conduct second interview with Giants’ Mike Kafka
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed with three teams for their vacant head coaching positions this past Sunday — the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.
At least one of those teams liked what they heard enough to schedule a second interview.
ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Kafka will meet with the Texans for a second time.
The Texans will be interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka for a second time for their head coaching opening, per source.
Kafka has interviewed for 3 of 5 head coaching vacancies after helping the Giants turn their offense around this season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2023
