Report: Texans to conduct second interview with Giants’ Mike Kafka

Dan Benton
·1 min read

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed with three teams for their vacant head coaching positions this past Sunday — the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

At least one of those teams liked what they heard enough to schedule a second interview.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Kafka will meet with the Texans for a second time.

More to come…

