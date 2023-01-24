Report: Texans to conduct second interview with Giants’ Mike Kafka

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed with three teams for their vacant head coaching positions this past Sunday — the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

At least one of those teams liked what they heard enough to schedule a second interview.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Kafka will meet with the Texans for a second time.

The Texans will be interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka for a second time for their head coaching opening, per source. Kafka has interviewed for 3 of 5 head coaching vacancies after helping the Giants turn their offense around this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2023

More to come…

