Report: Texans’ coaching interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans went well

The Houston Texans can hang their hats on at least one virtual interview being successful.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans’ virtual interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans went very well.

Both general manager Nick Caserio and chairman and CEO Cal McNair were on the call.

Ryans is the fan favorite for the coaching vacancy as he was a former 2006 second-round pick from Alabama. The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker played with Houston through the 2011 season. From 2012-15, he finished out his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though Ryans’ coaching career began with the 49ers, it still had a Texans flair as Kyle Shanahan, who gave Ryans a defensive quality control position in 2017, was Houston’s offensive coordinator from 2008-09 after spending one season as quarterbacks coach. Ryans was the inside linebackers coach for the 49ers from 2018-20 before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Legendary Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is in full support of Ryans as the sixth full-time coach in team history.

