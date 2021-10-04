Report: Texans coach David Culley laid into players, coaches after 40-0 loss to the Bills

Houston Texans coach David Culley proscribed his players and assistant coaches following the team’s 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Culley could be heard “howling through the walls” after the loss.

In the visiting interview room, reporters heard Culley ripping his coaches and players a new one after the embarrassing 40-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was no more Mr. Nice Guy. After his emotional outburst in the Texans’ locker room, Culley took full responsibility for a performance so wretched it looked as if they were tanking for the first pick in the 2022 draft.

Culley also took responsibility for the loss when he met with the media after the worst defeat in franchise history.

“For whatever reason, I did not have them ready to play,” Culley said. “I’ve got to do a better job. Our coaches have got to do a better job. We got out-coached and outplayed today. The bottom line is we just played bad football, and that starts with the head coach.”

While it was the worst loss in team history, and they may have been out-coached and outplayed, Houston is still in the hunt in the AFC South as the Tennessee Titans sustained an overtime loss to the New York Jets, 27-24. The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season, moving to 1-3. The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-21 on Thursday night, remaining winless through the first four weeks.