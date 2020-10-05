Report: Texans coach Bill O’Brien was more involved with play-calling versus the Vikings
The situation in Houston was pretty desperate going winless after the first three weeks of the season, and Texans coach Bill O’Brien was willing to do anything to rectify the problem. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, O’Brien had a more involved approach with the game-planning and play-calling ahead of the team’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Head coach Bill O’Brien will be far more involved in game-planning and play-calling, sources say, after attempting to take a step back from both to begin the season. , Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.