It appears Earl Thomas is returning home.

The Pro Bowl safety, who told then-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to “come get me,” is closing in on signing with the Texans after working out for them, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas grew up in Orange, Texas, which is 118 miles from NRG Stadium.

The Ravens released the seven-time Pro Bowler on Aug. 23 after Thomas’ practice field altercation with Chuck Clark.

The Texans need a replacement for safety A.J. Moore, who went on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring injury.

Houston has yet to make an interception, one of only three teams not to have one through three weeks. Thomas has 30 interceptions since he entered the NFL in 2010.

Report: Texans closing in on deal with Earl Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk