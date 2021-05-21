Report: Texans claim former Washington OT Geron Christian off waivers

Report: Texans claim Geron Christian off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After he was waived by the Washington Football Team Thursday, it didn't take long for Geron Christian to find a new home.

The 24-year-old left tackle was claimed off waivers by the Texans, per his agency Elite Loyalty Sports.

Christian was a third-round selection by Washington back in 2018 and appeared in 24 games with the team along the offensive line. He was named the starting left tackle ahead of the 2020 campaign, but a knee injury knocked him out for the year after six starts.

Related: Why was Morgan Moses released? The hard truth about a rebuild

For Washington, drafting Sam Cosmi and signing Charles Leno Jr. opened the door for Christian to get released. Washington also cut longtime right tackle Morgan Moses to save $8 million in cap space.

Christian figures to be a depth piece in Houston behind franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil and 2019 first-round pick Tytus Howard.