Report: Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair apologized privately to QB Deshaun Watson

At least Cal McNair is trying.

According to a new report from the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans chairman and CEO has reached out to quarterback Deshaun Watson privately and apologized for the uneasiness that has transpired this early in the offseason.

After the Texans hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as general manager, Watson started giving the Texans the “silent tweetment” — not answering the organization’s calls while posting cryptic remarks about the situation on Twitter.

It’s a fluid situation, sources emphasized, that could lead to several potential outcomes, including a reconciliation, trading Watson or his withholding services. McNair has apologized privately to Watson while publicly acknowledging the need for better communication. Watson became upset at not being involved in the hiring process for a general manager and coach after McNair assured him he would. The Texans hired Nick Caserio as GM and are still searching for a coach.

The key will be the coaching hire. If the Texans make a hire that Watson likes, it could keep him pacified. The team reportedly is already trying to make the situation more Deshaun friendly with blocking interview requests for offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.