Report: Texans bring in Josh McCown for second interview for coaching job

The Houston Texans see something in Josh McCown.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Texans are bringing back the former quarterback for a second interview for their vacant coaching job.

McCown was reportedly offered the job of associate head coach at the end of the 2020 season. Instead, McCown decided he wanted to take the year off from the NFL and watch his sons play high school football.

In the meantime, the Texans went with first-year coach David Culley, who had never been a coordinator in his 27 years prior as an assistant in the NFL. The Texans went 4-13, matching their win total from the 2020 season that saw Bill O’Brien fired after an 0-4 start and Romeo Crennel taking over as interim coach.

McCown, a former Arizona Cardinals 2002 third-round pick who played for 12 teams in his 18-year NFL career, was a backup for the Texans in 2020.