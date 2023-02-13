Report: Texans attempting to hire Broncos QB coach Klint Kubiak

The Houston Texans may be getting a Kubiak on the coaching staff after all.

According to John McClain of Gallery Sports, the Texans are in the process of trying to hire Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak as the Texans’ run game coordinator.

The move makes sense as Kubiak has no coaching connections to the new staff led by Sean Payton. The son of former Texans coach Gary Kubiak does not have any coaching connections to new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik or new coach DeMeco Ryans, but he is of the same offensive system that Houston seeks to deploy in 2023.

The Broncos fired coach Paul Hackett with two games to go in the 2022 season. Prior to the Broncos, Kubiak was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2019-20 as their quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in the final season under Mike Zimmer. Kubiak was an offensive assistant with Denver from 2016-18, and was the receivers coach at Kansas in 2015. Kubiak’s first NFL job was with the Vikings from 2013-14 as an offensive quality control coach. The Colorado State product got his first coaching job with Texas A&M, his father’s alma mater, from 2010-12 as an offensive quality control coach the first two seasons and then a graduate assistant in 2012.

