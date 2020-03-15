Report: Texans agree to terms with Bradley Roby
The Texans have reached a deal with cornerback Bradley Roby, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The three-year, $36 million deal includes $17 million guaranteed.
Roby proved his worth after signing a one-year, $10 million deal a year ago. He ranks 61st on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.
Roby, 27, made 38 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass breakups in 10 games last season.
He spent the first five years of his career in Denver.
