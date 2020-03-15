The Texans have reached a deal with cornerback Bradley Roby, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The three-year, $36 million deal includes $17 million guaranteed.

Roby proved his worth after signing a one-year, $10 million deal a year ago. He ranks 61st on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roby, 27, made 38 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and eight pass breakups in 10 games last season.

He spent the first five years of his career in Denver.

Report: Texans agree to terms with Bradley Roby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk